Moscow Exchange sees record high activity on stock market

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange registered today the record high activity of private investors on the stock market since early 2023, the bourse said on its website.

1.34 mln private investors made deals throughout the day, the exchange said. For comparison, 625,000 individuals made transactions daily in 2022. The trading amount on the stock market was above 157 bln rubles ($1.7 bln). The share of individuals accounted for 82% as part of the total trading amount.

Investors were trading proactively in daytime and in the evening. The share of the evening trading session as part of total stock trading totaled 15.4% (5.6% in average in 2022), the exchange said.

The stock market of the Moscow Exchange provides investors with the opportunity to make transactions with stocks, depositary receipts and investment fund units. Total trading time on the stock market is 14 hours; trading is performed from 09:50 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Moscow time.