Turkey's imports from Russia down by 10.8% in 1H2023 to $27.4 bln — statistics

ISTANBUL, August 1. /TASS/. Turkey's imports from Russia in the first six months of this year amounted to $27.4 billion, which significantly surpassed imports from China ($22.2 bln) and Germany ($13.4 bln), according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Since the beginning of the year, deliveries from Russia to Turkey as a whole decreased by 10.8% compared to the same period last year.

In June, Russian imports to the republic, according to official statistics, amounted to $2.91 billion, which is more than 40% less than a year earlier. Then its volume was $5.1 billion.

The main exporter to Turkey in June was China, from where goods and products worth $3.7 billion were delivered.

In general, according to the results of June, Turkey's imports decreased year-on-year by 17.5%, to $26.4 billion. Export figures also decreased by 10.5%. In June, Turkey exported its products worth $20.9 billion. The ratio of exports to imports in June was 80.2% compared to 73.9% a year earlier. Turkey's foreign trade deficit fell by 37.3% in June to $5.1 billion, according to official statistics.