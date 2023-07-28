Russian stocks mixed as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index slipped by 0.05% to 2,986.35 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.12% to 1,040.33 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:10 a.m., the MOEX Index was down by 0.13% at 2,984.05 points, while the RTS was down by 0.31% at 1,035.85 points.

As of 10:10 a.m., the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.26% at 90.83 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.32% at 99.64 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.31% at 12.68 rubles.