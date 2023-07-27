Avtovaz intends to boost exports next year — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Avtovaz intends to ramp up export supplies of cars in 2024, including to African countries, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told TASS in an interview at the Russia-Africa summit.

The company has engaged a professional operator to develop the export line of business but it is premature to speak about large-scale supplies this year, Sokolov said.

"I hope exports of Avtovaz products will multiply as early as in the next year, including, certainly, to African countries," Sokolov said.