ZCDC, Alrosa JV in Zimbabwe continues exploration — ZCDC Board Chairman

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. A joint venture of Russia’s Alrosa and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) continues exploration in Zimbabwe and plans to complete activities by the end of this year, Chairman of the ZCDC Board of Directors Munashe Shava told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We are currently doing exploration. We have selected and identified some opportunity areas where we are currently doing exploration," the Board Chairman said. "After exploration, we will do a review of the results," Shava noted.

"We are planning to have this done by the end of the year," he added. The review will be followed by a feasibility study and mining operations will then start, the Board Chairman noted.