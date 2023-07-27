Discount on Russia's Brent oil down to less than $15 per barrel — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia has managed to lower the discount on its Brent oil to less than $15 per barrel, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Discounts are already rather small now, and very low in some areas. Overall they are below $15," he said.

