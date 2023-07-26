Russia’s gas production down 14.9% in 1H to 267 bcm — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s natural gas production went down by 14.9% in January-June 2023 year-on-year to 267 bln cubic meters, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In particular, gas production in June amounted to 34.6 bln cubic meters, down by 11.9% year-on-year, and by 12.5% month-on-month.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 16 mln tons in six months, down by 4.5% compared with the same period in 2022. In June, LNG production equaled 2.3 mln tons, 8.7% lower than in June 2022, and 20.9% lower than in May 2023.

Associated petroleum gas production added 3.1% in the first six months of this year to 52.7 bln cubic meters, Rosstat said.

According to the energy ministry, Russia’s gas export went down by 30.7% in 2022 to 170.6 bln cubic meters. Gas production in the country fell by 11.7% last year to 673.8 bln cubic meters. That said, the ministry expects gas production to continue decreasing this year due to the fact that European consumers are abandoning the Russian gas and it is hardly possible to redirect gas flows immediately. Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said earlier that Russia’s gas production is currently 8-10% below the forecast, while LNG production is expected to rise to 32 mln tons in 2023 from 30 mln tons in the previous year.