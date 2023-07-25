Russia raises import duties on wine from unfriendly countries from 12.5% to 20%

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian government has increased the import duty on wine from unfriendly countries from 12.5% to 20%, valid until the end of 2023, the press service of the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"The government of the Russian Federation continues to implement a set of measures in response to unfriendly countries’ actions against Russia. Amendments to the corresponding draft resolution were signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and will be in effect until the end of 2023. In particular, import customs duties for wine originating from unfriendly countries will increase from 12.5% to 20%, but not less than $1.50 per liter," the statement says.

The ministry noted that domestic wine production and imports from friendly countries will fully meet domestic demand.

Russian manufacturers are boosting production to meet the needs of the domestic market. The production of wine in Russia in 2022 increased from 43 million to 50 million decaliters. Industry experts predict that these positive trends in production will continue in 2023.

Vineyard areas are growing at an annual rate of about 2%. At the end of 2022, their area amounted to 82,200 hectares, the ministry said.

In the meantime, all the conditions exist for increasing the supply of wine to Russia from friendly and neutral countries. For example, the import of still wines from Chile last year increased by 9% in value terms, from Armenia - by 2.6 times. Figures for the first four months of 2023 show that there is significant potential for an increase in supplies of South African wines, the ministry added.