Russia must look east to accomplish national objectives — Russian PM

ULAN-UDE, July 25. /TASS/. Russia will have a hard time accomplishing its objectives without a serious turn to the east and creating new logistical corridors amid unprecedented sanctions pressure on the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"As of today, it will be very difficult without, let’s say, a serious turn eastward, without creating new logistical corridors. Certainly, expansion of throughput capacities is a task that is very important," the prime minister said at a meeting with workers of the Ulan-Ude engine and railcar repair plant.

Mishustin commended the plant workers for their efforts.

"You are specifically dealing at this plant with matters to help the country accomplish all the tasks it is facing, especially in conditions of such unprecedented sanctions pressure, and to deliver national development goals accordingly," he added.