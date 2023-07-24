Base return level for ruble deposits to be 8.512% in August — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The base return level for ruble-denominated demand deposits and bank account agreements in August 2023 is estimated to be 8.512% per annum, compared to 8.514% in July, the Central Bank said on Monday.

The base return level will be 7.665% for ruble deposits for the term up to 90 days, 7.887% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 8.437% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 9.758% for deposits for the term over one year.

The base rate for dollar deposits will be 0.009% for demand deposits, 0.013% for the term up to 90 days, 0.01% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 0.57% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 1.144% for deposits for the term over one year.

As regards the euro, the base rate will be 0.007% for demand deposits, 0.013% for the term up to 90 days, 0.01% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 0.01% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 1.155% for deposits for the term over one year, the Central Bank said.

The Bank of Russia calculates the base return level of deposits for banks paying an extra rate or a higher extra rate of insurance contributions to the deposit compulsory insurance fund.