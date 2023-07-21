Moscow ready to back any kind of food deal assuming Russia’s demands met — MFA

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia is open to any type of food agreement as long as Moscow's demands are met, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a briefing on Friday.

"We can talk about the proposed format so long as the conditions that President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] spoke about are met. If they are met - we are ready to consider any options," he said, answering a question about whether Russia is ready to sign a new grain deal with Turkey.

"We are ready to consider various options for further continuation of grain deliveries to the world market," the Deputy Foreign Minister added.

The grain deal ceased to function on July 17 upon Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement, which was initially reached in Istanbul in July 2022, due to the failure by Moscow’s deal partners to implement its Russia-related provisions.