Russia to continue agricultural exports — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian grain and fertilizer exports continue outside Istanbul agreements, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a briefing on Friday.

"It [Russian grain and fertilizer exports] continues but they are not the subject matter of the Black Sea Initiative. It should be understood Russian grain was not exported via the international humanitarian corridor; this referred to the Ukrainian grain only. Therefore, Russian exports of grain that have huge potential - our harvest is excellent for two years in a row - and fertilizers is to continue and will continue," the Russian diplomat said.

"We are holding contacts, negotiations, making deals; this process continues," Vershinin added.