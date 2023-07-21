Russia drafting threat mitigation recommendations for its vessels in Black Sea — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia is developing a set of threat mitigation recommendations to be applied by Russian vessels navigating the Black Sea in view of Kiev’s statements that it would treat Russia-bound ships as carriers of military cargo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The situation is being analyzed. Our responsible agencies will develop appropriate recommendations for mitigating the danger," Peskov said, answering a question on whether Russia would change the routes of its vessels operating in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that all vessels traversing the Black Sea headed for Russian ports would be considered as carriers of military cargo. It also declared navigation dangerous in northeastern sectors of the Black Sea and in the Kerch straight and banned such navigation effective July 20.

On July 17, Russia refused to agree to a further extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Russian Defense Ministry announced later that, due to the termination of the grain deal, all vessels en route to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports would be regarded as carriers of military goods. The ministry also declared certain areas in the northwestern and southeastern Black Sea as temporarily hazardous zones for marine traffic.