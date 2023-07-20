New very large icebreakers to be needed for Northern Sea Route – Putin

BELOKAMENKA VILLAGE /Murmansk Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Capacity utilization of the Northern Sea Route will grow gradually and icebreakers of the largest class will be needed for the traffic along this route, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in the Murmansk Region.

"This will certainly influence the load of the Northern Sea Route; this is an absolutely obvious thing," the President said, speaking about prospects of the Arctic LNG 2 project. "This is because the Northern Sea Route will be filled after implementation of the second part of the Arctic LNG 2. Icebreakers are needed, notably icebreakers of the largest class," Putin said.

Implementation of promising projects, including LNG projects, will make it possible to double the cargo turnover of the port in Murmansk during the next five years, the Russian leader noted.