NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Wheat futures with the settlement in September ticked up by 1.6% on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) during the trading session on Thursday, according to market data.

Wheat futures edged up by 1.62% to $7.4 per bushel (35.2 liters).

Wheat and corn prices started growing from the middle of the last week.