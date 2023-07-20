US Treasury blacklists ex-chief of Russian Accounts Chamber

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. The United States introduces sanctions against ex-head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Aleksey Kudrin, according to new lists published by the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday.

First Deputy Minister of Industry Vasily Osmakov, general director of Alrosa Pavel Marinychev and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Aleksey Khersontsev were also included into sanction lists.

The US expanded its sanction lists earlier today and included Russian officials and legal entities in them.