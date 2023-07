MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee was postponed to August 4 and will be held in the videoconference format, two sources in delegations told TASS.

"August 4," one of the sources said. Another source confirmed this piece of information and added that the meeting is scheduled to start at 03:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Meetings of the monitoring committee are held once in two months since October 2022.