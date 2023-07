MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to resume direct flights to Abu Dhabi from October 29, the airline said in a statement.

"Aeroflot from October 29 resumes regular flights to Abu Dhabi from Moscow. Ticket sales are open. Flights will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays," the company said.

The company recalled that Aeroflot currently also operates regular flights to Dubai, the frequency of which will increase from two to three per week in the winter schedule.