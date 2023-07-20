China's oil imports from Russia up 27% in January-June — customs

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s crude oil supplies to China rose by 27.3% in January-June 2023 year-on-year to 52.6 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in value terms oil imports from Russia to China fell by 3.7% in the reporting period year-on-year to $28 bln.

Russia still ranked first among oil suppliers to the People’s Republic of China in the first half of this year, followed by Saudi Arabia (with 46.5 mln tons of oil totally worth $28.3 bln sold), Iraq (29.5 mln tons worth $17 bln), Malaysia (25.6 mln tons worth $12.8 bln), and the United Arab Emirates (21.5 mln tons worth $13.5 bln).

In June, Russia’s oil supplies to China increased by 8.2% month-on-month in physical terms to 10.5 mln tons, and by 1.6% in money terms to $5.2 bln.

In 2022, China’s imports of Russian oil grew by 8.2% to 86.2 mln tons in physical terms, and by around 43.9% to $58.37 bln in value terms, according to China’s customs service.