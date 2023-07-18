Russia to create AML data exchange system — Government

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia plans to create a data exchange system in 2023-2026 for anti-money laundering purposes, with the decree to allocate funds for this purpose signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Cabinet’s press service said.

"Russia has initiated development of an information exchange system (IOS) with countries of Central and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, which will become one of anti-money laundering tools," the press service said.

The system is planned to be created "on the basis of domestic technologies in 2023-2026," the Cabinet added. The system will comprise confidential communication channels with friendly countries.