Aqualife buys Kellogg’s Russian business-press service

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Aqualife Resources, a holding of the Chernogolovka Group, completed acquisition of 100% participation interests in Kellogg Rus, the Russian business arm of the US-based food company Kellogg’s, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Joint Stock Company Aqualife Resource (the holding company of the Chernogolovka Group) completed acquisition of 100% participation interests in Kellogg Rus LLC, having received all the required permits from regulators. Kellogg Rus LLC will be renamed into Lyubyatovo LLC in the near time," the company said.

Financial parameters of the transaction are not disclosed. Lyubyatovo will continue producing dry breakfast cereals and cookies, the company noted. Further to the Lyubyatovo brand, the company’s portfolio contains the Extra brand and brands predominantly targeting the children segment - Dinosaurs, Unicorn and Choco Zavr. The company is manufacturing products at three plants in Russia.

Kellogg's suspended investments and supplies to Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.