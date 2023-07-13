Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics on Thursday

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock market started Thursday with a growth impulse to new annual highs above 2,900 points for the MOEX index, after which there was a moderate correction.

By the end of trading session, the MOEX index fell by 0.39% to 2,885.63 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.36% to 1,008.56 points.

At the end of the day, the dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 0.72% to around 90.15 rubles, the euro rate rose by 0.04% to 100.97 rubles, the yuan rate fell by 0.10%, to 12.59 rubles.

Profit-taking, apparently, was linked with the strengthening of the ruble, said Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments. The external background remained favorable.

"Brent prices were fixed above $80 per barrel, world stock indices were mostly moving in the positive zone. The statistics of the day turned out to be mixed. Data on China's trade balance came out worse than expected, as well as data on industrial production in the eurozone in May. But information on the United States turned out to be more positive - the number of applications for unemployment benefits for the week increased at a slower pace than expected. Producer prices slowed down in June more than expected," the expert said.

By the end of the session, the leaders of growth were the shares of the Bank St. Petersburg (+3.13%), Beluga (+2.94%), Rosseti (+1.86%), Inter RAO (+ 1.78%), TMK (+1.54%), Seligdar (+1.12%), VK (+1.02%).

On the contrary shares of the following companies fell by the end of the session: Fix Price (-1.60%), Segezha (-1.60%), Novatek (-1.55%), Russneft (-1, 08%), Mechel (-1.04%).

The Friday factor and the tendency of the ruble to strengthen may hold back buying activity at the end of the week, according to BCS World of Investments. The company's forecast for July 14 for the MOEX index is 2,815-2,915 points, for the dollar rate - 89-91 rubles. Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will show values in the range of 2,850 - 2,950 points, the dollar/ruble pair can trade in the range of 89-91 rubles, the euro/ruble - in the range of 99-101 rubles, the yuan/ruble - in the range of 12.3-12.7 rubles.