Russia’s foreign debt down $33 bln YTD — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The international debt of Russia totaled $347.7 bln as of July 1, 2023, down 8.7% or $33 bln against the figure at the start of this year, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"The evolution of the indicator was driven to a significant extent by contraction of liabilities of other sectors under debt instruments, including within the framework of direct investment relations, partly related to implementation of the substituting bonds float mechanism. The decline in debts of public administration authorities, caused by sales of sovereign securities by nonresidents, played an important role," the regulator noted.

The foreign debt of Russia was $380.5 bln as of January 1, 2023, the Central Bank said on March 29.