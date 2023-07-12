No risks seen for Russian budget this year — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry does not see any risks for performance of budget commitments in this year, Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Concerning this year, we will deliver our targets in general, and therefore we have no particular risks against honoring all our obligations. We will perform all the top-priority obligations and find money for new tasks required to be resolved. As regards the next three years, we are working out right now with the government, with our colleagues in the government on resource mobilization tasks. The budgeting process is going on as usual," Siluanov said.

"We have no serious concerns in respect of the budget performance this year. We have no problems in terms of all the basic solutions; we will do everything. Regarding additional ones, resources will be bound," the minister said.