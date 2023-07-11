Russian oil companies have good prospects for working in Libya — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian oil companies have good prospects for working in Libya, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe the prospects are very good. Furthermore, Russian company Tatneft was already doing exploration activities in Libya under existing conditions. Of course, not at full capacity, but as far as circumstances permitted. As a result, the National Oil Corporation reported the discovery of a new oil field near the city of Ghadames in April of this year. This hasn't happened in Libya in quite some time. As a result, Russian companies are working and will continue to work within the scope of their contracts," he said.

"The situation did not fully stabilize in all parts of the country. But we hope that in the near future, everything will change for the better," the diplomat added.