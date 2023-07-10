Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth over $39 mln with settlements on July 7

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank sold foreign currency worth 3.6 bln rubles ($39.26 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on July 7, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The regulator also sold foreign currency in the amount of 3.6 bln rubles on the domestic market with settlements on July 6.

The Finance Ministry said earlier that it would allocate 34.89 bln rubles for sale of foreign currency from July 7 to August 4, 2023, with daily foreign currency sales equaling 1.7 bln rubles.

The Russian Finance Ministry resumed FX sell operations in the domestic FX market as part of the new fiscal rule mechanism on January 13, 2023. Purchase and sales transactions of foreign currency are carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of Moscow Exchange in the ‘Chinese yuan-ruble’ instrument.