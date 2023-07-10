Russian stocks up in early trading on Monday

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up in the early hours of Monday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index was up by 0.47% at 2,845.75 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.33% at 979.31 points as of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time.

At the opening of trading at 10:00 a.m., the MOEX added 0.22% to 2,838.85 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS slipped by 0.16% to 974.55 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.45% at 91.66 rubles, the euro was down by 0.04% at 100.31 rubles, while the yuan was trading at 12.648 rubles.