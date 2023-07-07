Southeast Asian companies want to do business with Russia — trade mission

TOKYO, July 7. /TASS/. Southeast Asian companies show interest in cooperation with Russian businesses, trade representative in Indonesia Alexander Svinin told TASS after the business mission of Moscow-based companies in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"The business mission of the Moscow Export Center is already the third visit of Moscow-based companies alone to Indonesia in this year. It shows once again the high interest of Southeast Asian companies in cooperation with Russian businesses," the trade representative said. "More than ninety B2B meetings with seventy potential partners took place during the three days of the business mission. IT solutions of Moscow-based T8, Ot-Oil and TrafficData arouse a lot of interest from the Indonesian side. Preliminary agreements were reached on trial shipments of the plant additive, Tsion, to Indonesia for pilot tests," he added.