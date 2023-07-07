Turkey interacting with Russia and Ukraine to extend grain deal — Ambassador

ROME, July 7. /TASS/. Ankara is interacting with Moscow and with Kiev in order to extend the grain deal set to expire on July 17, Ambassador of Turkey to Italy Omer Gucuk told TASS on Friday.

"We work with both sides. We will see if we can do something," the Ambassador said. This issue is "under discussion right now," he noted.

On March 18, Russia announced the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days, until July 17. On June 30, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he did not see any justification for extending the agreements.