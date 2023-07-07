Russian Agriculture Ministry keeps 2023 grain export forecast unchanged — Minister

KAZAN, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has maintained its 2023 harvest forecast at 123 mln metric tons and allows that it may be revised upwards, Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters on Friday.

"We are keeping the earlier volume in production forecasts at 123 mln metric tons, including 78 mln metric tons for wheat. Nevertheless, everything will depend on how the harvest goes and on the weather. We may be able to adjust the harvest upwards after some time," the minister said.

According to Patrushev, the country is harvesting smoothly, farmers have already harvested about 6 million metric tons of grain. The harvesting rate will soon reach one million metric tons of grain daily.

The Ministry of Agriculture said earlier that Russia could harvest 123 mln metric tons of grain in 2023, including 78 mln metric tons of wheat. The country harvested about 158 mln metric tons of grain crops last year.