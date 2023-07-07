Russia raises share of Asia-Pacific countries to 49.29% in energy exports in 2022

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia increased the supply of energy resources to the Asia-Pacific region to 49.29% of total exports, according to the document of the Russian Accounts Chamber based on the results of the audit of the Ministry of Energy on the implementation of state programs and the budget.

According to the document, the share of raw materials used in the petrochemical industry was 26%, and the volume of mining investments in 2022 increased by 10.6% over 2021.

The use of methane in the transport sector grew to 1.72 bln cubic meters, while the production of liquefied gas reached 32.9 million tons.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Russia would expand its resource base in the Far East, focusing on oil and gas reserves closest to Asian consumers. He emphasized that Russia also needs to expand the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways, with the capacity of the Eastern railway range expected to climb up to 180 mln metric tons by 2024.

According to him, Transneft will increase the capacity of the main oil export pipelines by 32 mln metric tons by 2026. Novak noted that the planned projects for the development of gas transportation infrastructure will make it possible to export up to 100 billion cubic meters of gas through pipelines to the East, while new LNG plants in Yamal will make it possible to ensure the production of liquefied natural gas at the level of up to 100 mln metric tons by 2030.