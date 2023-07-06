Kuwait will not join further oil production cuts — minister

VIENNA, July 6. /TASS/. Kuwait is not going to join additional voluntary oil production cuts, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Saad Hamad Al Barrak told reporters on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar.

"No. We are not considering this now," the official said. Kuwait is now curbing its oil production and intends to increase it to 3.2 mln barrels per day in the next year [from about 2.8 mln barrels daily at present - TASS], the deputy prime minister noted.

This should be taken in account in OPEC, Al Barrak said. "We will not do anything outside the OPEC+ agreement, this is our position," he added.

Earlier, voluntary oil production cuts were announced by Saudi Arabia, Russia and Algeria for the month of August.