Kremlin tight-lipped on rare metals export restrictions

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether Moscow could limit exports of gallium and germanium used in semiconductors production, as China did earlier.

"I cannot answer your questions. This is more likely to be the government’s prerogative. That’s why I recommend you redirect this topic there," Peskov told reporters.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced gallium and germanium export restrictions from August 1. Exporting companies will be obliged to submit applications to the ministry.