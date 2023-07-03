Expert notes positive prospects for implementation of China-EAEU agreements

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. The outlook for implementing the agreements on promoting trade and economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China may only be regarded as positive, with all required conditions for that having been created, Aide to Minister for Integration and Macroeconomy of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Marat Sklyar told TASS on Monday.

"I have positive expectations not only on shipments, but also on an increase in trade turnover. <…> In our interaction with China, we register an absolute preponderance of positive factors," he said. "Indeed, each of the parties involved is making an effort, I mean both Russia, China and other EAEU countries," Sklyar added.

There is a signed agreement between the EAEU and the People’s Republic of China, he said, noting that now is the right moment to put the existing agreements into practice. "Many conditions have already been created - for promoting our cooperation overall, for developing trade, attracting investment for goods to freely flow from China to our countries, for transport infrastructure," the expert noted.

The signing on trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China took place on the sidelines of the Astana economic forum on May 17, 2018. The document is aimed at optimizing trade conditions.