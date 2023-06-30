OPEC Seminar attendees to discuss energy security, industry funding

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Participants of the 8th OPEC International Seminar will cover such issues as energy security, market stability, energy transition and funding for the energy industry during discussions.

The Seminar will be held on July 5-6 in the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. The key topic of the event is "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition." TASS is the official media partner of the event.

According to the program posted on the Seminar’s website, eleven sessions will be held during the two-day discussions with participation from ministers of oil producing countries, representatives of international organizations and chief executives of global energy majors.

During the first day, on July 5, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and President of the OPEC Conference in 2023, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Antonio Oburu Ondo will open the event with welcoming addresses. A special introductory session will follow with Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as the speaker.

Altogether, participants in the Seminar will discuss various topics pertaining to development of the energy industry over the two days: market stability and energy security, energy sustainability trilemma (energy affordability, reduction of emissions and energy securities), investments in the sector, GHG emissions reduction technologies, energy transition, eradication of energy poverty and diversification of energy economies.

The previous OPEC International Seminar was held five years ago, in June 2018. The event was attended by 950 delegates from 50 countries around the globe. The next seminar was initially scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.