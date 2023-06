MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The dollar exchange exceeded 88 rubles, the euro - 96 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Friday for the first time since March 29, 2022.

As of 09:16 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate rose by 0.53% to 88.03 rubles and the euro rose to 96.25 rubles (+1.21%).

By 09:40 Moscow time, the dollar reached 88.22 rubles (+0.74%), the euro grew by 0.89% to 95.95 rubles, and the yuan traded at 12.14 rubles (+0.69%).