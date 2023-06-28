Russia’s production of fertilizers down less than 1% in five months — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s production of mineral fertilizers in January-May 2023 almost recovered to last year’s level as output slipped by 0.8% in the first months of this year to 10.3 mln tons equivalent to 100% of nutritive substances, the State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, May output rose by 5.9% in annual terms and by 1.5% month-on-month to 2.2 mln tons.

The production of potash fertilizers continued growing in May as it gained 11% in annual terms and 3.9% compared with April and amounted to 0.7 mln tons. In the first five months of this year their production fell by 12% to 3.1 mln tons. The production of phosphate fertilizers went down by 5.2% last month year-on-year (rose by 2.7% compared with April) to 0.4 mln tons, while in the first five months it added 2% to 1.9 mln tons. The production of nitrogen fertilizers amounted to 1.1 mln tons in May (up by 6.9% compared with May 2022 and down by 0.4% compared with April), while in January-May it increased by 6.1% to 5.3 mln tons.

Russia’s ammonia production decreased by 4.8% in the first five months of this year to 7.2 mln tons.