Russia’s gold production up 17.4% in May — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s gold production rose by 17.4% in May 2023 year-on-year and by 17.6% month-on-month, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In January-May 2023 gold production added 11.1% in annual terms.

The production of main precious metals grew by 13.3% last month year-on-year.

The production of primary aluminum increased by 4.1% year-on-year and by 7.9% month-on-month, while in January-May 2023 aluminum production gained 8.5%.

Pig iron output amounted to 4.73 mln tons in May, up by 10.8% year-on-year, and by 0.6% compared with April 2023, while in the first five months of this year 22.82 mln tons were produced (+3.3%).

Plain steel production increased by 4.1% in May year-on-year to 5.04 mln tons (-1.5% compared with April 2023), while in January-May 2023, 24.39 mln tons were produced (-0.7% year-on-year).

Alloyed steel output lost 2% in May to 1.31 mln tons (-8.5% compared with April 2023), while in the first five months of this year 7.14 mln tons of were produced (+5.3% year-on-year).

Total production of metals in Russia went up by 10% in May 2023 in annual terms, and by 1.6% month-on-month, while in January-May 2023 output rose by 4.2% year-on-year.