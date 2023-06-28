Production of passenger cars in Russia up 11-fold in May to over 42,000 units — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The production of passenger cars in Russia climbed 11-fold in May 2023 year-on-year to 42,200 units, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday. Compared with April 2023 production soared by 59.7%.

In January-May 2023, 155,000 passenger cars were produced, down by 42% year-on-year.

The production of trucks grew by 72% last month year-on-year to 13,100 units, and lost 7.5% month-on-month. In the first five months of this year a total 60,700 trucks were produced, up by 0.3% year-on-year.