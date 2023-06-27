Philippines’ agricultural exports to Russia growing — Department

BANGKOK, June 27. /TASS/. Agricultural exports of the Philippines to Russia surged by 26% from 2018 to 2021, the Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Agriculture took part in the Business Mission of Russian companies, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and Agroexport Center, which recently concluded in Manila on June 21, 2023," the Department noted.

"Undersecretary Agnes Catherine T. Miranda represented the Department and conveyed her appreciation to the Russian Federation for their ongoing bilateral trade with the Philippines. She highlighted that Philippine agriculture exports to Russia have grown by 26% from 2018 to 2021," the authority informed.

Such agricultural products of the Philippines as pili, calamari, carrageenan, and coconut abaca were in the focus. "Top agriculture exports to Russia are desiccated coconuts, carrageenan, banana chips, coconut milk, and Cavendish banana," the Department added.