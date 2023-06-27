Russian software to be exported with open code, user training — IT industry executive

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Domestic Russian software should be exported to other countries with the option of changing its code, a detailed description of the design, the functional principles of solutions, and user training, InfoWatch CEO Natalya Kasperskaya told TASS in an interview.

"I believe it would make sense if we, on the contrary, espouse the principle of [giving users] options for making changes and modifications, and for developing this code and adding something to it, including third-party products, especially from those countries that would be interested in it. In other words, what is needed is a more open platform," Kasperskaya said.

She also noted that it is necessary to describe the architecture and the design principle for a given Russian solution.

"Training is the third important component. Not merely user training but engineer training. By the way, we have good engineering training and it should be incorporated into our software as an educational element that is a part of the supplied software," Kasperskaya said.

Adhering to such principles in exporting software will give Russia extra advantages over Western solutions, she added.