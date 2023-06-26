Ruble strengthens against major currencies on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The ruble strengthened on the Moscow Exchange against the main global currencies by more than 0.5% after falling by 3% at the beginning of trading on Monday.

As of 13:52 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 0.52% to 84.26 rubles, the euro - by 0.53 to 91.85 rubles, the yuan fell to 11.63 rubles (-0.67%). By 14:05 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 0.46% to 84.31 rubles, the euro - by 0.4% to 91.97 rubles, the yuan - by 0.62% to 11.636 rubles.

At the beginning of the trading session, the dollar grew by 2.99%, exceeding 87 rubles for the first time since March 29, 2022, the euro - by 3.18%, surpassing 95 rubles for the first time since April 25, 2023. At the same time, the yuan rose above 12 rubles for the first time since April 7 (+2.99%).