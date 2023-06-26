Russia ensures full security of fuel and energy facilities — Novak

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s government has intensified the counter-terrorist protection of fuel and energy facilities and the security of critical information infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday, adding that the sector functions as normal now.

"Actions were taken to intensify the counter-terrorist protection of fuel and energy facilities, access control was tightened, staff on duty moved to continuous operation throughout the day. Cooperation was also organized with operative services, as well as officials of fuel and energy entities in a headquarters mode on the basis of the Energy Ministry and those in charge of solving the mentioned security issues. We particularly focused on intensifying the security of critical information infrastructure," he said at a government meeting.

"Overall, operations in the fuel and energy complex continue as normal," Novak noted, adding that production sectors of the fuel and energy complex operate as planned with no deviations on production of oil products, oil, gas or coal registered.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), alleged on his Telegram channel that Wagner units were attacked, accusing Russia’s top brass of complicity in the situation. The Defense Ministry in turn termed the information as fake. PMC units, supported by Prigozhin, headed for Rostov-on-Don and then toward Moscow. The FSB opened a criminal case concerning a call for armed insurrection. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Wagner’s actions a betrayal in a televised address. Later, by agreement with Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, following which the Wagner fighters stood down and retreated to their base camp.