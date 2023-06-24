Russia’s railway stations work as usual - Russian Railways

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia’s railway stations are working in a normal mode, the press service of the holding company Russian Railways has said.

The company added that the southbound trains were on time.

"Currently, passenger trains using Russian Railways lines, including those to and from Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, are running as expected," the holding company stressed.

Earlier, the Federal Passenger Company reported that long-distance passenger trains were running according to the schedule. Railway carrier Grand Service Express (GSE) also reported that Crimea-bound trains were on time and making scheduled stops in Rostov-on-Don.

The Russian Railways said that all necessary security measures were being taken for the smooth operation of railway transport in the context of the counterterrorist operation in a number of regions.