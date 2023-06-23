Carlsberg Group finds new investor for Baltika Breweries

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Denmark-based Carlsberg Group has completed its search for a new investor in the Baltika Breweries company, the press service of the Russian company told TASS.

"Following a large-scale and thorough search for an investor for its business in Russia, on June 23 Carlsberg Group announced the conclusion of this process and the signing of an agreement with the future asset owner," the press service said.

"Baltika Breweries will continue its operations and commercial activity until the transaction’s completion in the current regime, maintaining all its commitments to its partners and social guarantees for employees," it noted.

The deal is subject to approval by regulatory authorities in Russia, Baltika said.

The Carlsberg Group announced its withdrawal and intention to sell its assets in Russia on March 28 of last year.