EU bans oil supply from Russia via northern branch of Druzhba pipeline to Germany, Poland

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union, within the framework of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, completely banned the supply of Russian oil via the northern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany and Poland. This is according to a statement published on Friday on the website of the European Council. However, raw materials from third countries are still allowed to be delivered by this route.

"The temporary derogation granted to Germany and Poland for the supply of crude oil from Russia through the northern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline will end. However, the oil which originates in Kazakhstan or another third country will be able to continue to transit through Russia and imported into the EU via the Druzhba oil pipeline," the statement says.

The northern branch of Druzhba, which stretches to Poland and Germany, is not currently used by these countries for the supply of Russian oil. It is used for the transit of oil from Kazakhstan to the German and Polish territories.