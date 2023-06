MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The mortgage portfolio of Russian banks edged up by 2.2% in May to 15.3 trillion rubles ($188.9 bln), the Bank of Russia reports on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, mortgage loans continued growing at a high rate in May (+2.2%), which is in line with the level in March - April (+2.1-2.2%)," the Central Bank said.

The share of bad loans remains at a historically low level of 0.6%, the regulator added.