Customer funds held in Russian banks growing – regulator

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Funds held by companies and households with Russian banks increased by 548 bln rubles ($6.8 bln) and by 443 bln rubles ($5.5 bln) according in May 2023, the Central Bank said.

"Following the outflow in March - April mainly attributed to fiscal payments, corporate funds moved up by 548 bln rubles or by 1.2%. The key growth driver is the inflow of funds of oil and gas and mining companies," the regulator said.

Funds held by households in banks gained 443 bln rubles or 1.2% in May 2023 (plus 1.6% in April), the Central Bank said.