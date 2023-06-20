Russian economy close to 2021 activity level — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian economy is close to recovering to the economic activity level in 2021, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

"Our economy has already been very close to returning to the economic activity level in late 2021. As we say, recovering to its potential. Although the worst case forecasts did not prove to be true, it does not mean that challenges are left behind," Nabiullina said.

The regulator will be able to pay more attention now to its long-term priorities and not to prompt response to challenges, she added.