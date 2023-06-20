United Shipbuilding Corporation aims to present Iniya ship at SPIEF in 2024 — company CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. United Shipbuilding Corporation plans to present the Iniya ship at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2024 году, Alexey Rakhmanov, the company’s director general, said in an interview with TASS at this year’s forum.

"At this forum, we are showing a model of the Iniya. At the next forum, I think we will show its real version. At least, it will be built and delivered to our first customer this year," he said.

The Iniya is a ship in the Sotalia lineup of ships. It can navigate large lakes, such as Lake Ladoga, Rakhmanov said. The Iniya will have the capacity to seat 54 passengers.

A marine version of the Sotalia is currently in the concept stage. The company plans to make the ship for the Black Sea.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — Russia’s showcase annual economic event — is being held from June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.